Mayowa Adenekan aka Mayorspeaks said most of the songs released these days are more about scams and kinds of stuff that are not good for children

He also chastised Ubi Franklin for blaming the saga on alcohol as he claimed he lives in Dubai and there are measures on such, says something is fishy in his narrative

The talent manager admonished parents on the need to pay attention to the kind of music their children listen to

Popular talent manager and PR expert, Mayowa Adenekan, has shared his thoughts on the trending Chrisland School saga.

Recall that an unidentified female student has been suspended by Chrisland School, Lagos, for allegedly engaging in an “immoral act.” However, the student’s mother claimed her daughter was taken advantage of by some male students of the school in a room.

The female student, whose identity was hidden because she is a minor was videotaped while the “immoral act” was ongoing. The video of the incident was later shared on social media and triggered a flurry of comments.

Watch the songs children listen to, Mayowa Adenekan tells parents. Photo: Mayorspeaks

Joining in the fray of the social media comments, Mayowa Adenekan aka Mayorspeaks said parents need to pay attention to the kind of music their children listen to.

His post reads:

He also tackled Ubi Franklin who claimed the unidentified girl was drugged, adding that this made her engage in the ‘immoral act’.

“Dear Ubi, I am a resident of UAE, lived here 6 years, and I can say there is something fishy in the alcohol claim, you can't get access to alcohol anyhow in UAE, lets now talk of minors having such substance in there possession. Also most hotels rooms in UAE has smoke detector”.

