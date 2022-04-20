Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW recently sharedvideos of his boss' son and third child, Ifeanyi playing in his mansion

The young boy delightfully watched cartoon on his father's big TV screen as he went about scattering the area

Asides watching the huge Bang and Olufsen TV that allegedly cost Davido N68m, Ifeanyi also climbed on the stand

Davido's son Ifeanyi has no idea how much the things in his father's house costs and just being a toddler, he plays with everything.

In a series of clips shared by Isreal DMW, Ifeanyi was seen playing around Davido's tastefully furnished living room as he watched cartoon on the huge Bang and Olufsen TV.

Ifeanyi watches cartoon in father's mansion Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Ifeanyi scattered the area as he danced, jumped from floor to couch and even decided that standing on the mount where the TV which reportedly cost Davido N68m was placed is a good view.

Isreal also played with his boss' son and appeared to be the only person with him in the living iarea at the time.

At a point, Ifeanyi took a rest as he laid on the floor and continued watching his cartoon upside down.

See clips from the videos below:

Ifeanyi stands on Davido's TV Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Davido's Imade throws Easter picnic

Davido's first child Imade celebrated Easter with her friends by throwing a fun and colourful picnic.

In a video shared by the six-year-old on her Instagram page, the space where the event took place was well decorated with balloons, and beautiful props.

Easter bunnies in props and live rabbits were also present with exotic food and fruits for the kids to munch on after the different games they played.

Imade's bestie, Tiwa Savage's Jamil was spotted in the video and the entire party ended up at Davido's mansion.

Davido shows off automated curtain

Nigerian singer Davido sparked reactions online after he showed off the stress-free life he lives as a rich man in his Banana Island mansion.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer revealed that his curtains are automated as he gave a demonstration from the comfort of his bed.

In another post, he showed off a tiny portion of his bathroom and the efficient shower.

Source: Legit.ng