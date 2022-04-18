Davido's Imade hosted her friends to a colourful Eater picnic and they had fun according to the video she shared on her Instagram page

The billionaire daughter and her friends enjoyed cute Easter bunnies, exotic fruits, food and egg hunt games

Imade's bestie, Tiwa Savage's Jamil was spotted in the video and the entire party ended up at Davido's mansion

Davido's first child Imade celebrated Easter with her friends by throwing a fun and colourful picnic.

In a video shared by the six-year-old on her Instagram page, the space where the event took place was well decorated with balloons, and beautiful props.

Imade and friends enjoy colourful Easter picnic Photo credit: @realimadeadeleke

Easter bunnies in props and live rabbits were also present with exotic food and fruits for the kids to munch on after the different games they played.

The party eventually ended up in Davido's mansion as the happy kids sat around his dining table.

"Imade’s Easter Picnic was so much fun #HappyEaster"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Imade's video

folawewoabisinuola:

"So lovely "

shima__golden:

"Daddy’s favorite "

angelasehtugah:

"Beautiful girl, daddy's photocopy "

blinksposh62:

"Imasco having the time of her LIFE Love to see it"

officialjoan2021:

"Baby girl living her best life"

isaac_dmw:

"Billionaire daughter."

tashadonno:

"Enjoy Little princess na Sophia get Davido periodt "

ash_andy34:

"Her father’s daughter ❤️❤️"

deinmaflourish:

"Tiwa son is always there.. support system."

chioma_ass_urance:

"I was looking for Jam Jam in the beginning of the video Why did he cut his hair Still cute tho❤️"

Imade scolds Davido for not greeting people as they cruise town together

Davido and his beautiful daughter, Imade Adeleke like to serve father and daughter's goals on social media and their fans love it.

Imade and her father went on a ride together and the singer shared the moment on his Instagram page and wondered about her questions asking skills.

During the ride, Imade asked Davido who seemed to concentrate on the road why he was not greeting the people.

She diligently asked Davido why he didn't say hi and he replied that he did for peace to reign.

