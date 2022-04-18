It is no longer news that music star, Mr Eazi has secured his relationship with billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola but there's still a big question in the mouth of many

People cared to know whether the musician's career will be affected when he eventually gets married to his lover

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng, a reasonable percentage of the respondents believed that Mr Eazi marrying Temi will not in any way affect his thriving music career in the future

Music star, Mr Eazi and his lover, Temi Otedola got people gushing after they got engaged to each other in a beautiful video.

The beautiful lovers received tons of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues as fingers were crossed for further announcements about their wedding date and venue.

In the midst of the celebrations, Legit.ng did an online poll to ask fans whether the singer's relationship with a billionaire's daughter would affect his career later in the future.

It is interesting to know that, quite a number of participants in the poll believed that his relationship will not in any way affect Mr Eazi's career.

A whopping 63 percent of the total poll said it won't affect. while 11. percent suggested that it will definitely affect the career.

20.8 percent of the respondents were indifferent about the outcome and just 4/7 percent of them left a comment.

Check out the full poll results as voted by the respondents below:

