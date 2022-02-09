Movie director, Kemi Adetiba has taken to social media with the news of her engagement to her lover Oscar Heman-Ackah

Adetiba shared photos from the proposal which happened in the midst of close friends and family members

The filmmaker also gushed about how lucky she is seeing as she and her man share a beautiful connection

Popular filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba recently said 'yes' to the love of her life, Oscar Heman-Achah and she took to social media to share the good news.

Kemi was pleasantly surprised with the proposal which happened with the help of close friends and family.

Kemi Adetiba breaks down in tears on sighting Sola Sobowale at proposal. Photo credit: @kemiadetiba

Source: Instagram

"So dear FAMILY, on the 28th of January in Ghana, delivered as a beautiful suprise and expression of love, and in the presence of some close friends and family, @oscarhemanackah asked that we spend the rest of our lives together, and I wholeheartedly said YES... without a single reservation.

The King of Boys director also gave reasons why she and her partner took their time to share their big news with the world.

Apart from the heartmelting photos Kemi shared from the beautiful moment, she also gushed about how lucky she and her partner are to have each other.

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale also made an appearance at the proposal and Kemi Adetiba who had been emotional all through burst into a fresh batch of tears on sighting her.

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Kemi Adetiba

banksbmpro:

"Awwwwwww congratulations @kemiadetiba "

dareynow:

"Ayyyyy!!! I’m so happy and ecstatic for you both ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations "

gbemioo:

"Congratulations y’all . I wish you joy , love , peace & everything good ❤️❤️❤️"

toyin_abraham:

"Wooow congratulations "

abimbolacraig:

"The smile on my face right now! Congratulations boo ❤️❤️❤️"

tokemakinwa:

"Screaming congratulations sis, I specially want to thank you for sharing this part of your life with me to encourage me, honestly you have no idea how much hearing this news made me deeply inspired Kems, congratulations We’ve got a wedding to plan "

lalaakindoju:

"Amazing!!!! Congrats Kemi. God bless and keep you both ❤️"

