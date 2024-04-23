A video of an elderly Yoruba woman vibing massively to one of Wizkid's throwback hit songs creates a stir online

The Afrobeats star seems to have come across the viral clip on his timeline, and in an unprecedented manner, Wiz reposted the trending clip on his page

Netizens have stormed the page that posted the video of the elderly and hailing her for being a Wizkid FC

Hours after Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, returned to social media and joined 'Twitter Space' for the first time, he has gotten people talking online with a video he reposted.

The Nigerian singer recently reposted the video of an elderly woman vibing to one of his old songs, and the viral clip has stirred emotions on social media.

Nigerian singer Wizkid stirs emotions online as he reposts a viral clip of an elderly woman vibing to one of his throwback hits. Photo credit: @wizkid/@biisolar

This isn't the first time Wizkid has posted videos of an elderly or a young chap on his social media pages vibing to his songs.

But this feels different, as many have likened the elderly lady in the trending clip to share a striking resemblance with the singer's late mum.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video reposted by Wizkid

Netizens couldn't help but react to the viral clip, with many calling on Big Wiz to give the elderly woman some cash or other presents for being his fan.

See some of the viral comments that trailed Wizkid's video:

@GucciStarboi:

"Big Wiz don repost I saw this coming but no one would believe me."

@biqtdk:

"Machala don repost mama 10 meter for mama??"

@BIG_GBOLLY:

"38k view AJ you dey hot idan mi. Machala effect."

@Deyvxxd_:

"Wizkid just retweeted Big smoke is in the building."

@Innocent_Zikky:

"I’m here because Wizkid notified me."

@nihiinn_:

"This woman dey fa weed, nothing wey anybody fit tell me."

@NuJhayhne:

"Wizkid sef go don laugh, baba had to repost."

@Deyvxxd_:

"Music no need permission to enter your spirit, Big Wiz."

@Bidal4Life:

"I will have to start posting My Mom video more. That woman loves Wizkid more than me."

@MhorreRiches:

"You will never see an Igbo mom moving like this online."

