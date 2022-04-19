Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, got traditionally married to her publisher beau, Fidelis Anosike, and it was an event that would no doubt keep fans buzzing for a long time.

News of the 46-year-old actress’ marriage was met with widespread jubilation as numerous fans on social media were glued to their phone screens to catch a glimpse of the events as it unfolded.

On April 19, 2022, veteran Nollywood stars showed what it means to support their own as many of them trooped to Owerri in Imo state to celebrate Rita and her beau’s good fortune.

Top Nigerian celebs storm Owerri in beautiful outfits for Rita Dominic's traditional wedding.

However, these stars did not just stop at gracing the occasion, they also made it one to remember as they paraded social media with their beautiful outfits and more.

It looked like the whole of Nollywood gathered in Imo state as many of them continued to post clips from the event online. They no doubt stood out in their lovely attires and gave fans aso-ebi fashion goals.

Today, Legit.ng will have a look at some of the Nigerian stars who graced Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding in their beautiful outfits. See below:

1. Uche Jombo:

2. Ini Edo:

3. Joke Silva:

4. Queen Nwokoye:

5. Kiki Omeili:

6. Nuella Njubigbo:

7. Ese Eriata:

8. Lilian Afegbai:

9. Onyii Alex:

10. Mercy Eke:

11. Hilda Dokubo:

12. Steve Chuks:

13. Vivien Okafor:

14. Idia Aisen:

15. Chidi Mokeme:

16. Kemi Lala Akindoju:

17. Tolani Baj:

18. Lucy Edet:

19. Eve Esin:

20. Chioma Akpotha:

21. Uti Nwachukwu:

22. Swanky Jerry:23.

23. Nse Ikpe-Etim:

It appears the whole part of old Nollywood gathered to celebrate one of their own, Rita Dominic, on her big day. They made sure to show up and show out and fans are here for it.

Rita Dominic flaunts traditional wedding outfit

Popular Nollywood actress Rita Dominic's marriage to her beau, Fidelis Anosike, has continued to cause a buzz on social media.

Photos of the bride-to-be recently made the rounds online. She was spotted in her village with some of the residents as they made preparations for her traditional wedding.

A video also went viral online showing Rita getting prepared for her big day with a team of stylists and makeup artists.

The actress flaunted her coral head and neck beads, her decorated horse tail, silver slippers and her beautiful blue and gold attire.

