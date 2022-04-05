Davido's personal assistant and loyal crew member, Isreal DMW got a resoundinbg yes after he proposed to his girlfriend

The excited young man took to his Instagram story channel to share the good news with people as well as flaunt his beautiful partner

A lot of Nigerians are happy for Isreal as they noted that he picked a pretty woman to settle down with

Davido's Isreal is in the news yet again, but this time, it's because he is about to walk down the aisle with his beautiful fiancee.

Isreal after proposing to his woman and getting a positive answer shared the good news on social media.

Nigerians congratulate Davido's Isreal over engegement Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

He shared moments after the proposal and also showed off the woman who has agreed to spend the rest of her life with him.

See the post as sighted online:

Nigerians react to Isreal's proposal

Isreal's engagement stirred reactions online as many people congratulated him and praised him for landing a beautiful woman.

Few people pointed out the resemblance between Davido's Chioma and Isreal's woman.

thezahrao:

"She’s beautiful… congratulations to them."

emini_bozimo:

"Mr Logistics get eyes oh "

biggyfame:

"Juju found love congratulations."

mayonsin:

"Wow see as she resemble chioma."

ceemplybecca:

"Juju is off the market! Love eeet!! GoD when ??"

lovelyn_chii:

"Israel carry eye enter market ooCongrats."

francee_lushspa

"Why she no go talk yes? a whole O2 performing artist."

am_walington:

"Davido go come,omo them go shut down Benin city for juju."

fj_b12:

"The girl wan resemble chioma."

Isreal DMW visits strip club, rains N500 notes on pretty dancer

Controversial DMW member, Isreal, caught the attention of netizens after he was spotted in a video.

The funnyman who works as a logistics manager for singer Davido appeared to have visited a nightclub along with some other crew members.

A video of Isreal filmed at the nightclub captured the moment he rained N500 notes on a female strip*per who appeared to have completely gotten his attention.

Isreal’s video sparked funny reactions from members of the online community with some pointing out that that's how he spends his hard-earned money.

