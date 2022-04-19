For over 24 hours, the story of immoral acts committed by some students of Chrisland school has got people sharing opinions

While many apportioned the blame to the parents and school, Nollywood movie producer, Samuel Jemitalo went another route

The filmmaker is of the opinion that Tiwa Savage and Oxlade should be blamed because they both had their intimate tapes leaked on social media and children see things

While Nigerians are still arguing on social media over who to heap the blame on between the school and parents over the Chrisland school saga, Nollywood's Samuel Jemitalo shared a completely different view.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram page with a post calling out musicians Tiwa Savage and Oxlade seeing as both of them at different times had their intimate videos leaked on social media.

Jemitalo opined that children nowadays have phones with access to social media, and they see the things that adults see.

He also shared a photo of Tiwa to buttress his point.

"#TiwaSavage and #oxlade should be blamed for the Chrisland School s*x tape. These children use smart phones, they're also on #instagram, they see all these things that we see too."

Nigerians react to Jemitalo's statement

madamawesome2:

"Boss wey dey talk true"

__call.me.tamara:

"Other kids own smartphones and they’re on this same instagram, they chose not to do it because of good ‘home training’ I’m sure you’re aware of this too."

iamade_damola:

"You are joking!! You deliberately ignored the parents and chose to blame Tiwa/Oxlade?"

itz_queensheba:

"Baba dey find fameGo and sleep joor."

diseclement:

"Like say na only dem s**tape dey online...na Tiwa and Oxlade buy phone for them ?? Tiwa and Oxlade na open social media acct for them ?? My g Ur point isn't valid."

Tonto Dikeh wades into Chrisland Saga

Tonto Dikeh also weighed in on the trending Chrisland saga and shared her opinion on the issue.

According to her, the girl in the video is not a victim as she seemed experienced for a ten-year-old and the encounter might not be her first or fifth time.

Tonto urged the girl's parents to investigate because there might be an adult somewhere grooming the girl without their knowledge.

