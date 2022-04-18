Just like many others, Tonto Dikeh has also shared her opinion concerning the trending Chrisland saga

The actress stumbled on the video and she revealed that the girl in question was not a victim and her parents have to investigate

Tonto also called out the school for concealing such a horrible crime till the video made the rounds on social media

Tonto Dikeh has also weighed in on the trending Chrisland saga and shared her opinion on the issue.

According to her, the girl in the video is not a victim as she seemed experienced for a ten-year-old and the encounter might not be her first or fifth time.

Tonto Dikeh shares opinion about girl involved in Chrisland saga Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto urged the girl's parents to investigate because there might be an adult somewhere grooming the girl without their knowledge.

She also called out the school for concealing the truth about such a horrible crime.

"My sympathy goes out to the parents, family and the Littke girl. Hope she gets the protection she needs.'

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's post

snowhiteey:

" I don’t know how i feel after seeing that. Their mothers and school failed in moulding these kids. I don’t blame the girl alone, the boys too. Both the one in the act and the aiders ensuring she perfected her dare"

verapius.chimma:

"My thought exactly,, they should even question the Dad, elder brother or any male around her that she feels comfortable staying with"

nenejones_esq:

"The school failed to protect them. Her parents need to ask her questions too. How come nobody is mentioning the boy? He’s a minor too."

sharonofficial126:

"The parents failed that little girl a 10 year old girl don dey change styles someone in her house or her neighbor is taking advantage of her."

Source: Legit.ng