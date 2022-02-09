Popular Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman better known as Oxlade became a viral sensation following a new video of him

The singer's intimate video with an unidentified lady emerged online causing wild jubilation amongst students

The group of students were seen in another video hailing the singer as they passionately chanted his name

Music star, Oxlade, broke the internet after a video of him making out with a lady got leaked online.

While Twitter is awash with several memes about the singer and his ordeal, some group of young people reported to be UNILAG students have reacted hilariously to the uncensored video.

Students react to Oxlade's leaked tape. Credit: @oxladeofficial

Source: Instagram

The students got the news of the leaked tape in the night and they chanted the singer's name from hostel to hostel hailing him for giving them joy.

As at the time of writing this report, Oxlade and his team are yet to react to the leaked intimate tape, Legit.ng will keep you posted on new developments about it.

Watch the video of the students' jubilation below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of the student jubilating.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Lagos_abuja_best_massage_:

"Never ever leave recorded fun times on your phone or send to someone. Never."

Kxngrivo

"Societal decadence... if it’s not about man and woman it doesn’t interest these youths."

Tinotippsy:

"If u like no hold ur babe tight,Feb 14 is approaching Mke dem help u Oxlade heriwolomo."

Paschalpepper:

"Omo that guy get many talent. If say music no work before he still get other options."

Nihinlola_o:

"I woke up to seeing him trending on Twitter, thought he won a big award."

Seunadelabu:

"I'm the only one that never gets to see these videos. Ko da o."

Ms_zavi:

"Make dem play champion sound for him. Spider man o por!!"

Tiwa Savage's leaked tape hits the internet

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage earlier took to social media to own up to an intimate video with her current partner that got leaked.

The mother of one was very sure her partner did not pull the stunt and someone has been demanding for money so as not to leak the tape.

The singer who claimed that she was not the least ashamed, refused to part with money and it led to the new development which took over social media.

Source: Legit.ng