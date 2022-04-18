Veteran singer, Timaya sparked massive reactions on social media following the lovely gesture he extended towards a younger colleague, Buju

Timaya presented lovely sneakers for Buju in appreciation of his role in his hit single, Cold Outside

Buju received the new expensive and praised Timaya for the beautiful gift, Nigerians have reacted to the video of the singers

It is a beautiful practice to appreciate people's talents, most especially if they work directly on one's project.

Veteran singer, Timaya showed appreciation towards his younger colleague, Buju for his role in their hit single, Cold Outside.

Timaya gifts Buju sneakers. Credit: @timayatimaya @toyourears

Source: Instagram

Timaya presented Buju with new pair of lovely sneakers and said in the video that emerged online that:

"Thank you so much for Cold Outside."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

An excited Buju received the expensive gift with so much joy as and hailed Timaya on top of his voice in the video.

Buju flaunted the sneakers and called Timaya by his famous nickname.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Timaya's gift presentation to Buju

A number of social media users have hailed Timaya for the gift he gave Buju and commended the singers for collaborating well on Cold Outside track.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bidemi_gbenga:

"Made song. Worth the appreciation."

Princepromise_official

"These are stuff I love to see. Appreciate one another in this game."

Danielsmart346:

"That’s appreciation, some people's IQ no reach that side."

Badperson__231:

"How much are those pairs."

Evans.luuks:

"That's a complete set, you know how much that cost? So expensive mehn."

Adibegl:

" I will love to get this for my man."

Fan gifts Wizkid customized sneakers, singer appreciates in video

Legit.ng previously reported that a passionate fan of music superstar, Wizkid, got people talking on social media after his kind gesture to the singer.

In a video shared online, the fan presented customized sneakers specially made for the singer to him.

Wizkid declared that he loved them, but some Nigerians who saw the video said the singer will not wear the shoes and compared them to Aba made.

Source: Legit.ng