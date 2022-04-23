Actor EB Forson has delighted netizens after a video of him sporting an all-white female dress with a thigh slit surfaced on social media

In the clip widely shared online, the Ghanaian entertainer added weird makeup, heels, and a hat to his ensemble

The footage has garnered tons of reactions from social media users, as many headed to the comment section to share their views

Ghanaian actor EB Forson, born Ebenezer Forson, has sparked a massive frenzy after a video of him sporting an all-white female dress with a thigh slit emerged on social media.

EB Forson was spotted making a grand entrance into the GoldArts Awards ceremony, where he flexed his confidence in the female ensemble.

The sensational entertainer was in the company of other models as he strutted his way from the entrance to the event stage, where he finally gave a signature pose.

Photos of EB Forson. Source: EB Forson

Source: UGC

Enhancing his looks

He wore weird makeup, heels, and a hat to enhance his looks in the video widely circulated on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

EB Forson was met with loud cheers from the seated guests at the occasion as he strutted his way to the stage with grit.

Several netizens who reacted to the footage found it hilarious. Legit.ng selected some of the comments below:

Watch the video below:

Social media comments

Babytina715 asked:

''Is he catwalking or?.''

Atsweitennis

''Aaahhhhh this boy kraaaaaa why.''

Efia_goldie said:

''Are we sure we’re serious in this country.''

Prissypalm_deco commented:

''Ghana Bobrisky.''

Internet Users Amused Over Photo of Man in Unique 'Dress Suit'

Legit.ng previously reported on a young man whose eccentric choice of outfit made the topic of discussion online.

In the photos, the man is seen rocking a two-piece suit partly made with Ankara.

While the pants were a simple, normal cut, there was nothing normal about the jacket part of the ensemble.

While one side of the suit had a partial double design, the other half of the dress made from Ankara was designed in a sleeveless, pleated cut. Social media users reacted differently to the hilarious dress.

Source: Legit.ng