A passionate fan of Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid got people talking on social media after his kind gesture to the singer

The fan gave customized sneakers specially made for the singer and presented it to the Starboy in a lovely video

In the video, Wizkid declared that he loved them and Nigerians have reacted differently to the beautiful gift he got

One of the people who love Wizkid decided to shower him with a beautiful gift and Nigerians can't take their eyes off the amazing gift presentation the singer got.

A fan specially made customized sneakers for the Made in Lagos crooner and ensured he met him one on one to present the beautiful gift to him.

Fan gifts Wizkid customized sneakers. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the presentation video, Wizkid appreciated the fan and admitted that he loved the new collection but some fans are not confused the singer will ever rock the beautiful sneakers.

Watch the presentation video below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's sneakers gift

Social media users across the country have reacted to the sneakers gift the singer got from one of his numerous fans, some of them are convinced he is not going to rock it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Genghis_khxn:

"Lol more like ABA made."

Tha_boy_pella:

"Hin go wear am like dis."

Its.cassie_mimi:

"If na you you go wear am!?"

Freedom_peter_:

"The sneakers is fine, but he no go wear am."

_King_balo:

"Why e no go wear am, custom made are more appreciated sef."

Itsthehair:

"The sneakers look so lovely, with the way Wizzy took it with joy, I'm double sure he will definitely wear them, haters tsha."

