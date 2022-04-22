The video clip of Burna Boy and a toddler during his rehearsal session has sparked different reactions online

Despite the fact that the boy had ear muffs on, he stood at attention as Burna continued to sing and gesticulate

While some people envied the boy noting that he would cherish the moment, others pointed out that Burna had no effect on him

Nigerian singer Burna Boy was seen during his rehearsal session singing and gesticulating hard to a toddler.

Despite how energetically the singer delivered a mini performance to his little audience, the baby was unmoved.

This might be due to the fact that the toddler had ear muffs on but he still refused to move away as he watched the singer.

Nigerians react to the video

scothhhhhhh:

"This burna deserve to have pride, you too sabi."

danjii.xx:

"That kid doesn't know the value of that moment "

official_starprince1:

"Kid wey no know the value."

retrowvibes:

"Little Kid 18 years from now: My greatest moment with Burna boy was Igbo and Shayo "

kemji_ka:

"His parent had better add that to his CV "

lifeoforia____:

"He will grow to cherish dis moment"

chixonnexus:

"E no even concern the kid, as long as bobo or caprisone no follow."

willgramm:

"The parent no go delete this video till eternity."

saw2le:

"Lol. This is not a special moment. The kid probably doesn't even know what is happening. But hey, let's serenade our kid with an "R" rated song cuz it's Burna!"

