Barbadian music star Rihanna is famous for her songs as well as her fashion sense and alluring beauty, which has continued to draw many to her

Rihanna has dated some popular stars like Chris Brown, among others, she is, however, current with American rapper Asap Rocky

Coming to Nigeria, Rihanna has a lot of fans, as well as music celebrities who have, at one point, shown interest to get married to her

Popular singer and fashionista Rihanna was in the news a few days ago after the reports surfaced in the media that her relationship with American rapper Asap Rocky had hit the wall on the claim that he cheated on her even though they were expecting a child together.

However, the latest report has proven the previous breakup a lie as the two celebrities have been spotted together enjoying their lives in Barbados.

Don Jazzy prepping up to be a stepdad. Credit: @donjazzy, kemifilani.ng

On the Nigerian media space, the news of Asap Rocky and Rihanna had sparked mixed reactions, while some concerned fans were not happy about it, others went on to hail Nigerian leading producer Don Jazzy, who is a big crush of the Barbadian singer of being the brain behind their fall out.

The Mavin label owner, in return, was already prepping up to be a stepdad.

While many Nigerians know Don Jazzy as a Nigerian celebrity that has a crush on Rihanna, there are other Nigerian music stars who have at one time or the other shown interest in the Barbarian singer.

Listed below are four Nigerian artists that have shown interest in Rihanna

1. Don Jazzy

There is no argument on this. Don Jazzy remains the biggest Nigerian celebrity with a big crush on Rihanna. Many may not know that the Mavin boss has had a big crush on Rihanna as far as 2012.

Don Jazzy so much loves Rihanna that he has paid graphics designers to photoshop him and the singer together on a number of occasions; many of these photos are available on Google.

When there is any story about Rihanna in the Nigerian media space, Don J is usually the first name that comes to many Nigerians' minds.

2. Runtown

Runtown is another Nigerian music star that once showed interest to get married to Rihanna.

The Nigerian singer, in an interview with Vanguard in 2014, was asked which international artiste he hoped to work with; Runtown responded by saying:

"Of course, Runtown is international so I need to work with international people. I want to work with Rihanna and if she’s not too old in fifteen years' time, she might just be my lucky woman."

3. Wizkid

Nigerian international singer Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid, is another singer that at one time revealed his interest to get married to Rihanna.

Also, in 2020, Wizkid revealed he was trying to get Rihanna pregnant, a statement that sparked reactions on Twitter, with some Nigerians calling on Don Jazzy to respond to him.

4. Lynxxx

He is another Nigerian music star who was reported to have shown interest in the Barbadian singer at some point.

In 2013, a report went viral via one of Nigeria’s magazines, “OK Magazine”, which had the caption of Nigerian Singer Lynxxx quoted as saying, “Rihanna and I Used To Date."

There is another video of Lynxx in an interview with Trace Urban, 'The Seat.'

Lynxx also shared a photoshop image of him and Rihanna and captioned it "#TBT With The Bae." which also went viral in the media.

