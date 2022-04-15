The world woke up to the shocking rumour that Rihanna had broken up with her baby daddy, ASAP Rocky, after he cheated on her with Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer

Although both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to confirm the news, Twitter is buzzing with different reactions from peeps

Many are blasting the Good For You rapper not only for cheating on a pregnant woman but for wasting a once in a lifetime chance

Rumour has it that Rudeboy singer Rihanna has dumped her boyfriend and baby daddy ASAP Rocky after allegedly cheating on her with Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer and his ex-girlfriend.

Rihanna is reported to have dumped ASAP Rocky after she caught him cheating with Amina Muaddi. Image: Getty Images

The news of ASAP Rocky's alleged infidelity was first reported by blogger and fashion influencer @Louis_via_Roma. The blogger posted that Rih dumped his baby daddy after discovering that he cheated with her employee. He tweeted:

"Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi."

According to XXL Magazine, the celebrity couple was last seen publicly together at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles. Rihanna was seen crying at the table before leaving without her baby daddy.

The South African reports that social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from peeps. Many are shocked that Rocky would cheat on Rihanna.

@LesediNkosana said:

"Asap Rocky cheated on Rihanna, women are about to hate men 10x more than ever."

@layi_olusanya added:

"Forget the fact that she is Rihanna, cheating on a woman pregnant with your kid is insane lowkey."

@Normaa22 wroted:

"If this whole ASAP Rocky cheating on Rihanna turns out to be true, it is the last piece of evidence I needed to confirm that men are STUPID."

Meanwhile, Drake has been trending on Twitter as peeps post hilarious memes following Rihanna and ASAP Rocky breakup rumours.

@iamthegwap said:

"Drake be like “dear Rihanna, gods plan "

@DavidMichael_Sr commented:

"Drake to Rihanna after hearing ASAP rocky cheated on her: “Riri, I’m hearing your relationship is kinda rocky right now. Come to the 6 & we’ll talk about our future wedding vows."

Don Jazzy prepares to be stepdad amid Rihanna breakup news

Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has reacted to unconfirmed reports about singer Rihanna’s relationship with A$AP Rocky crashing.

In reaction to the alleged news of Rihanna’s breakup, Don Jazzy who has been known to always have a crush on the singer shared a post on his social media page.

Taking to Instagram, the music mogul shared the interesting book he just started reading with the title: Stepdad 101: What to Know Before You Marry a Single Mom.

