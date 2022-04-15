Unconfirmed reports recently made the rounds about singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationships hitting the rocks

Nigerian music mogul who has had a crush on Rihanna for the longest time took to social media to react to the information

Don Jazzy shared with fans that he is now reading a book called ‘Stepdad 101: What to Know Before You Marry a Single Mom’

Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has reacted to unconfirmed reports about singer Rihanna’s relationship with A$AP Rocky crashing.

On April 14, 2022, several reports made the rounds online about how pregnant Rihanna has now dumped her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky for allegedly cheating on her with Fenty designer, Amina Maudi.

In reaction to the alleged news of Rihanna’s breakup, Don Jazzy who has been known to always have a crush on the singer reacted on his social media page.

Don Jazzy reacts to news of Rihanna allegedly breaking up with A$AP Rocky. Photos: @donjazzy, @shutterstocknow

Taking to Instagram, the music mogul shared the interesting book he just started reading with the title: Stepdad 101: What to Know Before You Marry a Single Mom.

In the caption of the post, Jazzy wrote:

“Just started reading this book cos of the news I’m hearing about my baby Riri.”

See post below:

Internet users react

Don Jazzy’s reaction to the Rihanna news drew a lot of amused reactions from Nigerians on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Olakunbi.o:

“You and Drake will have to fight this one out. .”

Nikkilaoye:

“Don baba J ooo .”

Jennifereliogu:

“Jazzy na your bad bele dey cause Riri wahala so .”

Lucastrends_:

“Daddy we support your move, I will buy the next edition .”

Faymores_:

“I think it’s a big opportunity for don baba J .”

Interesting.

Celebs sympathise with Don Jazzy as news of Rihanna's pregnancy spreads

Don Jazzy spoke up after Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy for her rapper boo, A$AP Rocky.

The Nigerian music mogul took to his social media page to share a snap of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump.

Not stopping there, Don Jazzy accompanied it with a short caption that explained his state of mind. He simply wrote:

“It is finished. ♂️.”

Soon after the music mogul shared his post, a number of people trooped to his comment section to sympathise with him, knowing his much publicized crush on Rihanna.

