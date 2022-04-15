Don Jazzy Reads Book on How to Be a Stepdad After News That Rihanna Allegedly Broke Up With A$AP Rocky
- Unconfirmed reports recently made the rounds about singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationships hitting the rocks
- Nigerian music mogul who has had a crush on Rihanna for the longest time took to social media to react to the information
- Don Jazzy shared with fans that he is now reading a book called ‘Stepdad 101: What to Know Before You Marry a Single Mom’
Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has reacted to unconfirmed reports about singer Rihanna’s relationship with A$AP Rocky crashing.
On April 14, 2022, several reports made the rounds online about how pregnant Rihanna has now dumped her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky for allegedly cheating on her with Fenty designer, Amina Maudi.
In reaction to the alleged news of Rihanna’s breakup, Don Jazzy who has been known to always have a crush on the singer reacted on his social media page.
Taking to Instagram, the music mogul shared the interesting book he just started reading with the title: Stepdad 101: What to Know Before You Marry a Single Mom.
In the caption of the post, Jazzy wrote:
“Just started reading this book cos of the news I’m hearing about my baby Riri.”
See post below:
Internet users react
Don Jazzy’s reaction to the Rihanna news drew a lot of amused reactions from Nigerians on social media. Read some of their comments below:
Olakunbi.o:
“You and Drake will have to fight this one out. .”
Nikkilaoye:
“Don baba J ooo .”
Jennifereliogu:
“Jazzy na your bad bele dey cause Riri wahala so .”
Lucastrends_:
“Daddy we support your move, I will buy the next edition .”
Faymores_:
“I think it’s a big opportunity for don baba J .”
Interesting.
Celebs sympathise with Don Jazzy as news of Rihanna's pregnancy spreads
Don Jazzy spoke up after Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy for her rapper boo, A$AP Rocky.
The Nigerian music mogul took to his social media page to share a snap of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump.
Not stopping there, Don Jazzy accompanied it with a short caption that explained his state of mind. He simply wrote:
“It is finished. ♂️.”
Soon after the music mogul shared his post, a number of people trooped to his comment section to sympathise with him, knowing his much publicized crush on Rihanna.
Source: Legit.ng