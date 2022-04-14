Trouble has continued to brew between actress Funke Akindele and her stepson Benito’s mother, Mella

Mella decided to fight dirty on social media after she exposed the faces of Funke Akindele’s twin sons on social media

Not stopping there, Mella warned Funke and JJC not to expose her family if they don't want her to expose theirs too

Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele and her stepson, Benito, as well as his mother, Mella, have continued to be at loggerheads on social media.

In a new development, Mella decided to hit Funke Akindele where it might hurt her most by exposing the faces of her twin sons with JJC Skillz.

Funke Akindele's stepson, Benito's mother hits back at actress by exposing kids' faces.

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, Mella posted a photo of Funke, JJC, and their sons facing the camera during what appeared to be a Christmas holiday.

Not stopping there, Mella addressed the celebrity couple in her caption and warned them to stay off her family.

She wrote:

“If you don’t want me to expose your family then don’t expose mine. Funke and Abdul Bello.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

JJC Skillz’s baby mama exposes faces of Funke Akindele's twin sons. Photo: @snoop_mummy

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Mella's move of uncovering Funke Akindele's children's faces caused a huge buzz online and Nigerians reacted. Read some of their comments below:

Roma_harts:

"So now funke’s children are not minors to her? But her 17yrs old is a minor?"

Biglarrie_:

"We are here for d dramame dat aff follow d woman alrdy."

Sarah_artandcrafts:

"And you posted it ? So we can go to the page and check you come talk say you cover it nah you dey make an really messy."

Miss_boms:

"Very unnecessary bringing babies into it, her son was the one commenting stuff on Instagram."

Silvereze:

"Never the less funke still remain my favorite."

Ekundharyor:

"The kids are cute .. chai why that woman con do like that nah ."

Houseofstrabella:

"All the covering of face chai some people dont have joy ."

Tifee_ajxoxo:

"The woman called Funke a bully, but Hasn’t said what Funke did, she did nit give us receipt of any information, neither did she deny the accusations of her son meaning what her son did is true ahbi, but Funke is a bully how?"

Hmm.

Benito's mum calls Funke Akindele a bully, says she leaked son's issues to blogs

In a post by popular blogger, Tosin Silverdam, Mella reached out to him and pointed out that Funke Akindele claims to be a sweet woman, but it's just a carefully crafted PR image.

After Benito called his step mum out, some private information about the teenager doing drugs and getting kicked out of school apparently leaked online.

Mella pointed out that it must have been Funke who gave the information out to be anonymously posted.

She continued by saying that the actress covers her children's faces to protect them but has no issues with slandering her teenage son.

Source: Legit.ng