Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, is full of praise for his colleague, Funke Akindele, over her decision to join active politics

Funke is the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, and her colleague is so proud of the big move

Declaring support for his colleague, Alexx insisted that entertainers must also get involved and not be restricted to showbiz alone

Actor Alexx Ekubo has taken to his Instagram page to react to his colleague, Funke Akindele's decision to join active police.

The actress emerged as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Alexx Ekubo hails Funke Akindele.

Alexx disclosed that he has always been proud of Funke Akindele and her journey as he urged other entertainers not to be on the sidelines.

According to him:

"We can’t continue to sit on the sideline & complain. We must get involved & that’s what Funke is showing us, we as entertainers are more than the tv screen. We can we will be anything we want to be."

He also declared his support for the deputy governorship candidate.



Nigerians react to Alexx's post

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Alexx Ekubo's post about his colleague, Funke Akindele.



Okafornkechiakadu:

"Is this pre wedding pictures. Because I don't understand the pictures at all."

Chichionyenso:

"Alex no let me hate you o, Funke should succeed in the home front frist. Please you people should just focus on your acting , that's how Desmond wasted our time for 8years. Fresh air indeed."

oko_isaac_omene

"Positive❤️❤️❤️❤️ I dey with you aunty Funke.... You have been a big force in entertainment, I'm positive about this too."

Iamgylianomonzusi:

"We hope she remains “anti corruption” like she acted in Jenifa’s diary."

Nigerians react to Funke Akindele's nomination

Popular award-winning actress Funke Akindele trended on Twitter following the announcement that she had been picked as the deputy governorship candidate for Lagos.

The development was met with mixed reactions on social media. While many praised the inclusion of the youths in politics, others questioned Funke's eligibility.

The actress and the governorship candidate Jandor will be running under the umbrella of the PDP.

