Shortly after Funke Akindele's stepson, Benito blasted her amid troubled marriage claims, his mum, Mella has also issued a statement

According to her, the actress is not a sweet human like many believe she is and she had no problem giving out private information about her teenage son

Mella also shared a conversation she had with JJC Skillz over the leaked private information about their son

News that Funke Akindele's marriage is going through tough times might be true, considering the fact that her stepson Benito's mum, Mella has dropped claims to back her son's previous statement.

In a post by popular blogger, Tosinsilverdam, Mella reached out to him and pointed out that Funke Akindele claims to be a sweet woman, but it's just a carefully crafted PR image.

Benito's mum calls Funke Akindele a bully Photo credit: @benito.a.bello/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Mella spills the tea

After Benito called his step mum out, some private information about the teenager doing drugs and getting kicked out of school apparently leaked online.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mella pointed out that it must have been Funke who gave the information out to be anonymously posted.

She continued by saying that the actress covers her children's faces to protect them but has no issues with slandering her teenage son.

To support her claim, Mella shared a conversation she had with her son's father, JJC Skillz where he confirmed that the information got out through an insider, probably Funke's family member.

Benito's mum also pointed out that Funke is a bully and she gave the blogger permission to put the story out.

Watch the full video below:

Funke Akindele’s stepson Benito laughs hard in new video shortly after blasting actress

Legit.ng had reported that Benito left Nigerians talking on social media for the umpteenth time.

The 17-year-old recently went viral online after he blasted his father, JJC Skillz’s wife and claimed that living with her for two years was a horror.

In a new development, Benito took to his social media pages to share a new video shortly after his comments about his stepmom, Funke Akindele, went viral.

Source: Legit.ng