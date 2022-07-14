Isaac Fayose has joined other Nigerians who have reacted to the candidature of Nollywood’s Funke Akindele and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor

Fayose via a video shared on his Instagram page likened the development to Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary series while adding that their poster looks like a wedding banner

Followers were spotted in Fayose’s comment section with different reactions to his submission about the two

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the candidacy of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

Former governor Ayo Fayose’s brother, Isaac, recently took to social media with a video post making comments about the two who are gunning to be the next governor and deputy governor of Lagos state.

Fayose likened the development to Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary comedy series while submitting that their campaign posters look like wedding banners.

“Is this not a wedding in government house loading?” Isaac queried while noting that Jandor is a Muslim who can marry as many wives as he so desires.

According to him, having the two married wouldn’t be a first in the history of governance in Nigeria.

Fayose made it clear that he wishes both parties well while adding that the actress has also dropped her ex-husband’s name.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

bunmibae said:

"Very unserious people."

emmy_young_official said:

"It’s a good combination so just rest."

u_buy_auto_transport_llc said:

"Bros you dey funny."

shirleydaniel272 said:

"Same thing I was saying."

okoliuz1 said:

", d way he talked about it and his look make it funnier."

everywomansecret said:

"this country is not funny at all, everyone is a comedian."

oloyefancypee said:

"That last part torch me quickly e don remove belle from her surname… omo life no balance no matter how e bros no move go your wife owned apartment no matter how e be no do joint business nigerian women no get joy all the love na for their profits."

Funke Akindele accepts to run for deputy-governorship

Still in a related story about the Nollywood actress, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele has finally confirmed the news that she has joined politics and will be contesting under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The actress finally shared a statement which revealed why she decided to be Jandor's running mate.

Funke also revealed that her career as an actress will take the back seat as she begins the journey to make Lagos a better place.

Source: Legit.ng