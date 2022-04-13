Popular Nigerian singer, Omawumi Megbele, is grateful for reaching the landmark age of 40 and she is celebrating it big time

The singer flooded her Instagram timeline with new lovely photos of herself to celebrate the special day

The Bottom Belle crooner looks younger than her age in the beautiful photos which got fans and celebrity colleagues hailing her

Singer Omawumi is celebrating reaching the landmark age of 40 and her fans are loving the approach she used in embracing the new age.

The beautiful singer released new lovely photos via her Instagram page to celebrate her 40th birthday and expressed so much joy about this year's celebration.

Omawumi is celebrating her 40th birthday. Credit: @omawonder

Source: Instagram

Omawumi had lovely captions like 40 and fabulous for the photos as she gushed over herself on her big day.

In one of the captions, she said:

"It's 12am somewhere in the world! Happy Birthday, Wonder! You are loved!"

Check out one of the posts below:

Check out another post below:

Nigerians shower Omawumi with congratulatory messages

A number of Omawumi's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to her page to commend her beauty in the photos she shared. They also joined her in celebrating her 40th birthday.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Spinall:

"Happy birthday Queen."

Lalaakindoju:

"Indeed you are a wonder. Happy 40th sis!"

Realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday to one of the wonders of the world."

Omowunmi_dada:

"Happy 40th birthday sis. You indeed are a wonder."

Adeolacostaayo:

"Happy birthday darling, God bless you richly and keep you in all you do. Live long and prosper in Jesus name, Amen. Many happy returns of the day."

Gbemioo:

"Love this fit! Happy Birthday."

Redcazgingerlady75:

"Happy 40th gorgeous human .. Remain blessed."

