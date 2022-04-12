Nigerian billionaire Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, is celebrating adding another year and he remained thankful to God for the new age

The socialite took to his Instagram page to express how thankful he is and shared an eye-popping video to celebrate the big day

The video was taken at his expensive mansion in what looked like a show-off of the beautiful edifice

Billionaire Obi Cubana got eyes rolling after sharing a crisp video on his Instagram page to celebrate his 47th birthday.

The socialite who is thankful for adding another year praised God for being faithful to him.

Obi Cubana celebrates birthday. Credit: @obi_cubana

Obi Cubana decided to give his followers something to talk about as he shared a video in his lovely mansion and walked around the lovely edifice.

He captioned the video:

"In everything, You have been too faithful to me Lord! You have proven Yourself in my life! Through all the trials and tribulations, You have consistently been there for me Oh Lord!! Thank You God, for all You are to me!Happy birthday to me!"

Nigerians join Obi Cubana in celebrating his birthday

Celebrities like Don Jazzy, comedian AY and a number of Obi Cubana's followers have trooped to his page to comment on the birthday video he shared. Many wished him a happy birthday and prayed that God blesses him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Donjazzy:

"Happy birthday Odogwu."

Aycomedian:

"Odogwu Happy birthday."

Lush_eby:

"The one that God loves…faults and all ❤️❤️❤️ Nwachukwu! Happy birthday Dim oma."

Iam_kcee:

"HBD to you my brother, more blessings, more life."

Sir_justine:

"Happy birthday big brother. More grease to your elbow."

