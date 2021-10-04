Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga is celebrating reaching the age of 40 and he is all excited to kickstart the new life journey

The self-acclaimed Mr. Incredible penned emotional messages to himself on the special occasion of his 40th birthday

Fellow musicians, friends and fans have sent their birthday wishes to celebrate one of Nigeria's finest rappers

Popular Nigerian rapper, Jude Lemfani Abaga better known as MI Abaga has reached a landmark age of 40 and he is buzzing for the journey ahead.

The self-acclaimed Mr. Incredible joined the league of top Nigerian music stars who have reached the age of 40 and he is sending a strong message to his fans.

MI Abaga celebrates 40th birthday. Credit: @mi_abaga

Source: Instagram

MI shared a photo of himself on his verified Instagram page and accompanied it with grateful messages to himself. According to him:

"Today I cross a personally joyful milestone: From henceforth, (the adages promise) life will begin.Without knowing it, that was my recent process to arrive here at this moment today. Shedding the old, and making way for the new. For the road ahead, I can count on you.. then my friends… let us forge ahead!! Bring it on.. let life begin!!!"

Check out MI's post below:

Fans and celebrities reactions

A couple of MI's colleagues, friends and fans have congratulated and sent their birthday wishes to him.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read below:

Vectorthaviper:

"Enjoy the big 40."

Crazeclown:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING always a pleasure seeing you

Illblissgoretti:

"Happy Birthday."

Efeomorogbe:

"Happy birthday king. May the best of your today but the worst of tomorrow."

Efewarriboy:

"Happy 4tyfied. Legend."

Kojo_cue:

"Happy 40th Mister Inkredible ... let life begin forreal."

Jemimaosunde:

"My fave!!!! Mister Incredible!!!! the BEST!!!! Happy birthday."

hamishadaryaniahuja:

"Happy happy birthday MI."

I don't have plans to have children, rapper MI Abaga

The opular Nigerian rapper earlier made a personal revelation concerning child-bearing.

MI Abaga had reacted to a viral video of a young Nigerian kid based abroad, who pranked his mum and dad. The young man and his friends donned themselves in military apparel and barged in on his parents who were still asleep.

MI declared after watching the expensive prank that he does not plan to have any children.

