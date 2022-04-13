Popular gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey recently shared some beautiful photos of him and his wife as they celebrated nine years of being married

The singer, in a statement, thanked God for keeping them together as he said he would pick his wife over and over again

Many gospel singers within and outside the country have taken to social media to celebrate with Nathaniel and his wife

Nigeria’s leading gospel singer and songwriter, Nathaniel Bassey, is in a celebratory mood as he and his wife mark their 9th anniversary on Wednesday, April 13.

To mark the occasion, Nathaniel took to his social media timeline to share some lovely photos of him and his wife as he expressed gratitude to God.

Nathaniel Bassey and his wife are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary. Credit: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The gospel singer, in a statement, declared he would pick his wife again and again.

Sharing photos of them, Nathaniel wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“9 Years of God’s immense Goodness and Mercy - God blessed me with my own. Always thankful He helped me. Thank you @saranata00 - I will chose you again and again. Love you my Honeywell ! #SeeWhatTheLordhasdone.”

See the post below:

Colleagues celebrate with Nathaniel Bassey and wife

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from popular music stars as well as fans and followers of the gospel singer, see them below:

LanreDaSilvaAjayi:

"Happy Anniversary....May the Good Lord continue to bless your union... Amen❤️."

officialjmartins:

"Happy Beautiful Anniversary wishes @nathanielblow here's wishing you more fruitful years ahead with long life and good health MOG ❤️."

iamrazphil:

"Congratulations and happy anniversary to your cute and lovely family ."

julie_bae1:

"Happy anniversary to you both. Many more years of marital bliss, God's grace and blessings in Jesus name. Amen ❤️❤️❤️."

Yoruba movie stars get playful at Mide Martins' birthday party

Nollywood actress Mide Martins marked her birthday on Tuesday, April 12, and she took to her social media timeline to share some lovely photoshoots to mark the occasion.

The actress also organized a dinner party which was attended by some of her colleagues in the industry like Adeniyi Johnson, Kemi Korede, among others.

Every movie star who attended the event expressed their excitement to be there, which was visible the moment they began bursting balloons at the events like kids.

Source: Legit.ng