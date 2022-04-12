Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and billionaire daughter Temi gave Nigerians and their fans and followers across the world a reason to be excited

This comes as Mr Eazi finally popped the long-awaited question which many have been anticipating for a long time as he finally proposed to Temi

As expected, the billionaire daughter said Yes and shared the video of the beautiful proposal scene, which has garnered over one million likes on Instagram

Nigerian celebrity lovers Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been trending for the past two days across various social media in the country.

Mr Eazi recently proposed to Temi Otedola and she said 'yes'. Credit: @temiotedola

Mr Eazi and Temi left many of their fans gushing after a video of the singer proposing to one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola went viral.

The proposal didn't come as a surprise because the two have been dating for years now, and so far, there has been no controversy.

So we can as well say we have a wedding to plan soon, which is likely to happen before this year runs out.

However, there are some popular misconceptions Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have proven wrong, which you should take a cue from.

1. The super-rich marry the super-rich

This is one of the popular misconceptions in Nigeria, especially when it comes to relationships.

While Mr Eazi comes from a well to do home, we must, however, acknowledge that there are levels to these.

Temi's father, Femi Otedola, would easily pop up in the top 10 richest men in Nigeria; also, her grandfather Michael Otedola was a former governor of Lagos state, which describes the calibre of the family.

The acceptance of Mr Eazi by the Otedolas has proven it is not always about money.

2. The man must make the first move

This is another popular misconception Temi and Mr Eazi have proven wrong. In the first episode of their podcast How Far, released in 2020, the billionaire daughter revealed she made the first move while the Nigerian singer was the one forming hard to get, which contrasts with the popular idea of a relationship in Nigeria.

Talking about their first date, Temi said she was only being nice to Mr Eazi.

“I did not know he was going to be there that night; me being someone who likes to be friendly to strangers, I was like ‘hey do you live in London? Can I get you a drink? what have you been up to?’ I was just on my usual cute let’s be nice, let’s meet people vibes and I was why is he being so rude?”

Mr Eazi replied to her saying:

“I was trying to let you know that, hey I’m not interested; I’m just here to watch this person and not interested in moving to you.”

3. The first daughter must be the first to marry

Aside from Temi, Femi Otedola has two other daughters, Tolani and Ifeoluwa (DJ Cuppy). Temi is the youngest of the three daughters, and her two other sisters are yet to get married.

With the look of things, Temi might be the first to head to the altar among the three of them.

Her immediate elder sister DJ Cuppy has proven to be more than happy and has been showing support for Temi even though she met Mr Eazi through her.

4. You should never keep a billionaire waiting

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi did otherwise even though it was not intentional when he met Temi's father, Femi Otedola.

In one of their podcast episodes, the singer revealed he was late to his first meeting with Otedola, where he was to introduce himself as his daughter’s boyfriend.

Although, Temi had to keep her dad calm while waiting.

5. Hairstyle matters

In a typical Nigerian home, Mr Eazi's hairstyle would be a big turn off from other family members as it most depicts the individual as not being responsible.

Before and after meeting Temi, Mr Eazi has maintained his hairstyle, which showed he was accepted irrespective of it.

Perhaps Otedola saw similar potential in Eazi, and this is because, aside from music, the Nigerian star is an entrepreneur and the brain behind Empawa, which is out to empower the next generation of African artists with all they need to become independent music entrepreneurs.

Femi Otedola reacts as Mr Eazi proposes to his daughter Temi

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Femi Otedola joined several others to congratulate his daughter Temi and Mr Eazi.

This comes after Temi shared a video of the Nigerian singer proposing to her, and she said yes to being his wife.

Reacting to the video, the Nigerian billionaire talked about someone taking away his daughter as he added a happy emoji that showed he was pleased with their decision.

