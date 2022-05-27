The claim that Nigerians are a people with a blend of industry and talent and do not fail to showcase this even in the worst of circumstances and environments is incontrovertible by all standards.

Such is the case of Igere Joshua Glory, also known as Citiboi! who came from a polygamous home and has 20 siblings.

Born in 1997 to Nigerian parents, Citiboi! who happens to be the last born of the family is a native of Bayelsa state.

Citiboi! has dropped a new is a graduate of Niger Delta University (Photo: Instablg9ja)

Punch reports that Citiboi got his primary education at State School 1, Okodi, Ogbia, and went on to attend Pacesetter’s College, Wuye, Abuja.

After his secondary education, the young man gained admission into Niger Delta University and afterward graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in English and Literary Studies.

A product of a middle-class Nigerian family, Citiboi was raised in the Christian faith and developed a deep liking for music as a teenager.

At an early age, he was inspired to take up singing as a profession having listened to Nigerian Afrobeat stars like 2baba, P-Square, D’banj, Wizkid, Davido, and Olamide.

The upcoming singer officially started making music in 2017 and dropped his first official single, “Real Life”, three years later (May, 2020), when he also won the Rookie of the Year at the Galaxy Music Award.

He made his first EP ‘State Of Mind’ in 2021.

Citiboi recently dropped a single titled ‘More Life’ which, according to him, was made to celebrate his achievements.

