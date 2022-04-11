Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has reacted to the video of Nigerian singer Mr Eazi proposing to his daughter Temi Otedola

The Nigerian business mogul, in his reaction, talked about someone taking away his daughter as he added a laughing emoji to it

The statement has since sparked reactions on social media as Nigerians reminded Otedola that he also took someone else’s daughter

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Femi Otedola have joined numerous Nigerians to congratulate his daughter Temi Otedola and Nigerian singer Mr Eazi.

This comes after Temi shared a video of the Nigerian singer proposing to her, and she said yes to being his wife.

Femi Otedola reacts Mr Eazi proposes to his daughter Temi.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, the Nigerian billionaire talked about someone taking away his daughter as he added a happy emoji that showed he was pleased with their decision.

He wrote:

“Somebody is taking my baby .”

Screenshot of Femi Otedola's statement.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the billionaire’s statement as they reminded him he took someone’s daughter as a wife.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

cod_again:

"@cuppymusic Have taken you or you don’t want to tell your father yet ni ☹️. Cause am tired of hiding this ."

mz_dowrihs:

"@femiotedola take heart sir, u took someone’s baby too."

expensiveben1:

"@femiotedola you have more babies left oo , I think we are coming for them ."

fazezone:

"@femiotedola you took someone else baby too to make more babies."

e.d.kum_:

"@femiotedola we have a wedding to plan.."

jlondaba_mca_hiuhu_chioma:

"@cuppymusic yes PAPA am so happy for them yes @cuppymusic 2 more daughter o☺️."

constantin_devops:

"@femiotedola let me be your new baby ."

iam_eminence21:

"@femiotedola don’t worry sir you still have Dudu and fufu."

Mr Eazi proposes to Temi Otedola

Another high-profile celebrity wedding is coming and fans are ready for it as billionaire's daughter, Temi Otedola, and her musician lover, Mr Eazi got engaged to each other officially.

In a lovely video that was shared online, the lovers chose a quiet location surrounded with water as Temi accepted Mr Eazi's marriage proposal.

Temi's elder sister, DJ Cuppy reshared the video and expressed how excited she is for the lovers.

