Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s stepson, Benito, has once again caused a buzz on social media with a new post

Shortly after the 17-year-old blasted the actress on social media, he posted a new video of himself laughing hard

Benito’s strange post has now drawn the attention of many Nigerians with some of them reacting on social media

Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele’s stepson, Benito, has now left Nigerians talking on social media for the umpteenth time.

The 17-year-old recently went viral online after he blasted his father, JJC Skillz’s wife and claimed that living with her for two years was a horror.

In a new development, Benito has now taken to his social media pages to share a new video shortly after his comments about his stepmom, Funke Akindele, went viral.

Funke Akindele’s stepson sparks questions as he laughs in new video. Photos: @jjcskillz, @benito.a.bello

Source: Instagram

In the new video, the young boy was seen looking candidly at the camera before he started to laugh hard in a strange way.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

“You wanna bamba?”

See the video below:

Internet users react

A number of internet users were curious about Benito’s video and some of them shared their thoughts online. Read some comments below:

Hotcakeoflagos:

“This laughter alone go make funke vex for am the more. .”

Fatiao2:

“Cute boy make them Sha no drag the boy to this issue.”

Keeinah:

“This is JJC’s son, he’s a fine boy.”

Osikaniama:

“90% of children don’t like their stepmothers so his behavior is normal since his mum is alive and he’s staying with her.”

Quinns_signatures:

“All this children hinting rubbish in their family.”

Ammyrossy24:

“ Ment pikin.”

Hmm.

The devil is a liar: JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele shut down breakup rumours

Nigerian celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz have now shut down rumours of their marriage facing serious troubles.

News recently made the rounds that the couple might have been facing hard times and it caused a buzz online.

In reaction to the news, JJC took to his official Instagram page to show that all is well with his family.

The filmmaker posted a photo of himself with Funke and their twin sons and accompanied it with a loved up caption.

Source: Legit.ng