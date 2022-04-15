Nigerian filmmaker, JJC Skillz, has finally reacted after one of his baby mamas, Mella decided to fight dirty online

Mella had posted a photo showing the faces of his twin sons with Funke Akindele and also gave them both a stern warning

JJC has now reacted online by saying that misery loves company as he shared posts to taunt Mella

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, JJC Skillz and husband to top actress Funke Akindele, has now reacted after one of his baby mamas, Mella, came for him and his wife on social media.

Mella had posted a photo online where she revealed the faces of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's twin boys for the world to see despite the couple keeping it under wraps for years.

Taking to his social media page, JJC shared some posts on his Instagram stories as he appeared to react to Mella’s rant.

JJC Skillz's finally replies baby mama, Mella. Photos: @jjcskillz, @snoop_mummy

The movie producer shared a TikTok video of a man singing the words “f*uck you” with a melodious voice. JJC also accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

“You know yourselves”.

In another post, he shared another TikTok video of someone saying:

“Can we just be honest, I was never as bad as you made me out to be.You just needed me to be bad so you could justify how badly you treated me.”

The video was also accompanied by a caption that reads:

“Misery needs company.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Nigerians on social media had things to say about JJC Skillz’s exchange with his baby mama. Read some of them below:

__Sassysuzy:

“Na only ‘omo’ just dey commot from my mouth since morning .”

I_am_donis:

“This is really wrong and Funke dey always go on her own oooo .”

Olarhkanhmy:

“It’s really painful,so why were they not showing their babies face before.”

Starboyflyfast:

“Okay But those kids fine sha why them Dey hide their face since sef . This story no wan clear.”

Hmm.

Benito's mum calls Funke Akindele a bully, says she leaked son's issues to blogs

In a post by popular blogger, Tosin Silverdam, Mella reached out to him and pointed out that Funke Akindele claims to be a sweet woman, but it's just a carefully crafted PR image.

After Benito called his step mum out, some private information about the teenager doing drugs and getting kicked out of school apparently leaked online.

Mella pointed out that it must have been Funke who gave the information out to be anonymously posted.

She continued by saying that the actress covers her children's faces to protect them but has no issues with slandering her teenage son.

