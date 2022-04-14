Nigerian socialite and lawmaker, Shina Peller, appears ready to take over the helms of the country’s affairs as president

A video recently went viral showing a series of presidential campaign posters for Peller on the streets of Lagos

This new development has raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians seeing as he is also coming out under the APC party

Nigerian lawmaker and popular socialite, Shina Peller, seems to have made his intentions known about running for the presidency of the country.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media showing the popular club owner on presidential campaign posters.

According to the video posted by @GoldmyneTV and sighted by Legit.ng, the campaign posters were plastered all around Lagos.

Shina Peller's presidential campaign posters spotted in Lagos. Photos: @shinapeller, @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The poster which posed Peller as the ideal candidate to represent the youths also showed he would be contesting under the APC political party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Shina Peller’s campaign posters

Not long after clips showing Shina Peller’s presidential campaign posters went viral, Nigerians on social media had different takes on it. Read some of their comments below:

Muizcar___:

“How many APC candidates want to become president now oloriburuku ni gbogbo yin.”

Oladejo_oluyomi:

“No APC jare.”

Triple_oa:

“Wahala. I will still prefer him than those seeing so far.”

Olaniyi_95:

“In Tinubu voice. I’ve no son that is grown enough to declare for president .”

___Mhiriam:

“Everybody sha wan do president nawa o.”

Whykay_044:

“We fit manage this one.”

Adunni_2205:

“We still prefer this one.”

Ebonyalasooke:

“From where to where Portable go soon declare.”

Interesting.

Davido drags cousin for contesting against uncle in Osun election

Davido dragged one of his cousins called Dele who was also vying for the seat of the governor of Osun state.

The singer shared a photo of Dele holding a certificate of clearance from PDP. Noting that he graduated from the university with a 2:1, Davido revealed that his cousin who finished with a 2:2 is acting like an intellectual person.

The musician sarcastically added that an intellectual like him has not built anything in his life. Davido then urged the people of Osun state to beware of fakes.

Source: Legit.ng