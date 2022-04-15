A talented artist has dedicated his latest artwork to the memory of late gospel musician Osinachi Nwachukwu

The young man used blet marks to create the masterpiece and accompanied it with a message against domestic violence

Many found the video emotional as they commended the artist and equally prayed for the deceased Osinachi

An award-winning artist identified as Zona Strings on Instagram has caught the attention of Nigerians with his latest piece.

The painting goes beyond the ordinary as it was dedicated to the memory of late gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who lost her life to domestic violence.

Osinachi: talented artist uses belt to paint late singer's. Photo: @zonastrings

Source: Instagram

The powerful piece saw Zona using belt marks to recreate a painting of the musician.

It was accompanied by an emotional voice-over that played out the scene between an abusive husband and a wife who pleaded not to be beaten.

In the caption that accompanied the impressive work of art, Zoga delivered a charge against domestic violence and abuse.

Watch a video of the painting below:

Social media users react

stedee06 said:

"Isn't this guy jus awesome? This msg is deep, u jus made me tear up."

xuccessful_perry said:

"See me crying while watching this."

tynofranc said:

"You made this Art come Alive, God bless you. Really touching ."

googlemy_smile said:

"Very creative but broke my heart into pieces at the end ."

chinnynig2 said:

"You are good. May she rest in peace. Amen. May other women draw strength and learn to take care of themselves and finally May all the b.asts be given equal treatments that will prevent more deaths."

jay_jaix said:

"Forget you're good,,,I'm proud of you jare..may her soul rest in peace. Amen."

Source: Legit.ng