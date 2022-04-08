Music lovers across the country have on several occasions proved that they loved their Starboy and they always showed it to his face

Some of these fans go the extra mile whenever the singer is in the country to have a concert and do the unthinkable with him

In the article, Legit.ng takes a look at the number of times fans have had the course to storm the stage and attempt to have a hold of Wizkid during his performance

Saying music fans across the country love Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a Wikzid is an understatement they worship him like their semi-god on many occassions.

The love for Wizkid is so much that they created an large fan group that always defends him against any attack on social media.

number of times fans have harassed Wizkid on stage. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Wizkid FC will never allow any stain come close to their star boy.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the number of times fans have tried to disrupt Wizkid's performance on stage with their show of love.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. During Star Boy Fest in 2019

Wizkid held his Star Boy Fest in 2019 and an overzealous fans proved that he has an undying love for him.

The young man stormed to the stage during the singer's performance and held on tight to his legs in show of appreciation.

The unfortunate incident resulted in the singer falling on stage.

2. At Warri, Delta state in 2021

A Warri fan took his love for Wizkid to another level during his concert in the city in the year 2021.

The bizare moment happened when a fan beat the tight securities around the singer and managed to pull Wizkid's shirt and dissapear with his eye glasses.

The stubborn fan's feat sparked hilarious reactions online.

3. Two Excited fans in Abuja

Like the Lagos and Warri instances, two excited Abuja fans stormmed the stage to express their love for Wizkid in FCT.

The two happy fans grabbed Wizkid's legs while he was performaing on stage to the overwhelming crowd.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the viral video that emerged online.

4. During Flytime fest

Another Lagos fan attempted to distrupt Wizkid's performance during the Flytime music concert.

The over excited fan gained access to the stage and tried to dance with the singer.

Interestingly, Wizkid stopped the security officer from sending th fan away and engaged him in a dance competition.

Davido almost tumbles on stage as fan grabs him

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido wan in Abuja for a concert and music lovers turned up in their numbers to watch him.

A video spotted on social media captured the moment a fan maneuvered his was to the stage and tried to grab the singer before a bouncer controlled the situation.

The video sparked different reactions from members os the online community.

Source: Legit.ng