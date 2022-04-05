The fact that Wizkid did not win any of the categories he was nominated for in the recently concluded 2022 Grammy awards made his fans angry

In his usual fashion, the singer refused to issue a statement on social media and from a recent post he shared, the loss did not bother him

The singer has stirred different reactions online after he showed off his skills at a shooting range

Fans of Wizkid went on a rant spree for hours after the 2022 Grammy awards ceremony came to an end and their fave did not clinch any award.

As many predicted, the singer didn't put up any reaction on any social media platform while his fans gave a million reasons why he deserved to win the coveted award.

Nigerians react as Wizkid goes to shooting range



Taking to his Instagram story channel, Wizkid appeared to have put the event behind him as he showed off his skills at a shooting range.

Donning an all white outfit, Wizkid handled the firearm like a pro and flaunted the result of his aims at the end of the day.

See the post as sighted online:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's video

king_sommy_:

"Baba no dey make noise at all."

officialhype_beast01:

"Person dey try clear his mind ooo. Sorry for the loss bro, next year still dey champ."

starboybosco:

"Supporting Big wiz nah peace of mind fc 4l."

nafisaa_dee:

"Trying so hard to be unbothered."

chocolatta__:

"Na una know say he dey unbothered ohh.. person wey don cry for night."

_iamoma__:

"Davido dey cut onion Wizkid dey release bullet."

cyprian_101:

"Mans finna take down the Grammy officials."

neednewhandle_:

"Do you know why people go to shooting range? say na unbothered."

don_drailes:

"You can’t blame a Grammy winner for not bagging a Grammy again… more Grammy still coming."

