Singer Davido was recently in Abuja for a concert and music lovers turned up in their numbers to watch the 30BG crooner perform

A video spotted on social media captured the moment a fan manoeuvred his way to the stage and tried to grab the singer before a bouncer controlled the situation

The video sparked different reactions from members of the online community with social media users trolling peeps in Abuja

Fans and lovers of singer Davido were treated to a nice time on Sunday, December 19, as they got the chance to watch their favourite music star perform on stage.

The singer alongside his 30BG crew members stormed the Transcorp Hilton grounds in Abuja where they thrilled hundreds of fans who had gathered in anticipation.

Davido performance interrupted as fan mounts the stage. Photo: @davido/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Like his previous shows, Davido delivered an energetic performance that lifted the mood of the audience and the music star also serenaded them with some of his old hit records.

Watch a video of his performance sighted online below:

Singers Lojay and Mayorkun also showed up at the concert and performed some of their hit singles.

Watch videos of their performances below:

Moment fan stormed the stage

A video sighted online captured the moment a member of the audience gained access to the stage and tried to pull the singer.

Davido's security detail who was stationed at another end of the stage quickly ran towards him and pushed the fan away.

Interestingly, the incident didn't stall the performance as Davido picked up and continued as if nothing happened.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

kvng_aziz said:

"Why Abuja people dey like this noww."

officialvera101 said:

"Abuja people pls don’t injure our king ."

engr.likewaleh said:

"Abuja people."

____richforever said:

"OBO Is always on Guard My Boy never lose guard lol."

0fancykanu said:

"Omo this one Na hoodlums ooo Abeg no injure am ooo."

oluwatoyin1618 said:

"Why goats full abuja like this."

Source: Legit