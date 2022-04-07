Music superstar, Davido stirred massive reactions after a video of his encounter with some of his fans made it to the internet

The singer is not impressed with the fans who blocked his car as was driving on a busy road and he shouted at them in an angry manner

The singer used foul language on the overzealous fans and Nigerians have reacted differently to the hilarious video of the DMW boss

Some group of fans made music superstar, Davido angry and he is not hiding his feelings about their approach upon sighting him.

The group of fans rallied around Davido's car as he was driving on a busy Lagos road to hail him and try to get something from him.

Fans block Davido's car while driving. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shouted at the fans and urged them to leave his car alone, one of his security men even alighted from the car to scare the overzealous fans away from the singer.

In the short video, Davido said:

"Leave my car now are you mad. Naija sweet when you with the 001."

Watch the video:

Nigerians react to Davido's rant video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Davido and some of his fans who tried to stop his moving vehicle.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Colorssss.ng:

"Make them nor spoil my Fav crisp ride Abeg!..E nor easy!"

_Lorita_k:

"Them no fit fall for front faint like say e hit them?"

Oltouchup:

"My dem no spoil my GOAT car o."

Adeosho1:

"But what does he expect. Them go even help you use that their dirty soap water wash ya windscreen if you snooze."

Abuja_tallest:

"Na who get RR go shout leave my car sha the other guy now."

Rmo_mary:

"D guys wan koba him sha,what if he no match brake?"

