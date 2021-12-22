Music lovers and fans of Wizkid were treated to another night of entertainment at his Flytime music concert

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment an overzealous fan gained access to the stage and tried to dance with the singer

Interestingly, Wizkid stopped a security officer from sending the fan away and engaged him in a dance competition

Nigerian singer Wizkid is giving his fans and music lovers in Lagos a time of their lives as he continues to treat them to concerts for the festive season.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) singer headlined the Flytime music festival which went down at the popular Eko Convention Centre on Tuesday, December 21.

Wizkid dances with a fan energetically in the video. Photo: @wizkidayo/@thetattleroomng

Like previous shows, the singer had a run-in with an overzealous fan who forcefully gained access to the stage.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the young man mounted the stage and tried to dance with the singer.

A security officer who was stationed on the stage immediately swung to action and tried to get the individual away.

However, Wizkid was quick to intercede and stop the bouncer from sending the fan away.

In an unexpected turn of events, Wizkid joined the fan in a brief dance faceoff before returning to his performance.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Reactions from fans

seeplaceswithada said:

"The guy suppose tell the bouncer ella."

crazyprescription said:

"Fan was humble. Almost knelt to beg Wiz. Fan love."

sharathings_hub said:

"E no easy to meet star boy Abeg ❤️."

mizkimoraprecious said:

"This big wiz no get wahala at all. Bouncers always doing the most."

fay_nne said:

"Dey way his hands went on his head like egbami o."

miracle_lovejoy said:

"E no easy to meet machalana achievements oo."

