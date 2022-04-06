Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable is back again with yet another talking point after a video of him emerged online

The singer was seen ranting after losing the letter H in his multi-million naira customised diamond necklace in Abuja

Nigerians have reacted differently to the news, most of them blamed the singer's rough lifestyle as a major cause of the loss

Singer, Portable has been thriving on controversies since he burst into mainstream entertainment and he seemed to have gotten the result of being controversial.

Portable shared videos of his fun time in Abuja recently, in one of the videos, he seemed to have lost the letter H of his expensive customised diamond necklace.

Portable loses letter H in his necklace. Credit: @portablebaeby

The Zazoo crooner in his usual style was among a crowd of people who were chanting his name and the obvious loss of the letter H can be sighted in the Dr Zeh customised chain he recently acquired.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to loss of letter H in Portable's customized chain

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the loss of the letter H in Portable's expensive diamond necklace, most of them blamed his rough lifestyle.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Ewatomilola___"

"We go use ZE hold body."

Prima_donnar:

"Prolly sold the letter H."

Puffytee976:

"The guy way thief am they road to Yaba I they sure say e go cry come back."

Boluwatifeoflagos:

"Shey Wahala o poju??? Why he no go lost!! When Baba no Dey rest."

Obat_crypto:

"If the chain na Original e no suppose cut Comot na just like that na."

Themie_bee07:

"This is what u get when u patronize Musa from yaba."

Portable splurges money on customised chain

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable joined the list of expensive jewelry owners as he splurged money on a neckpiece.

The diamond customised chain has Dr Zeh written boldly on it and this came after the singer landed a deal with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

While some Nigerians congratulated Portable, others could not help but question the authenticity of his latest acquisition.

