Nigerian controversial singer Portable has made headline after someone threatened to get him arrested in Asaba, Delta state

The singer, in a series of videos he shared via his Instagram, shared the moment some fans came to him demanding money while his car was at a filling station

Portable could be heard explaining himself as he queries the people around him they know how he was worth

Nigerian music star Portable is trending on social media over some recent videos of him in Asaba, Delta state.

In one of the videos, Portable was seen throwing money in the air as fans rallied around him to have their share.

Portable throws money in the air. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

However, in another video, the singer addressed a group as he spoke about someone threatening to get him arrested.

The singer was heard in the video saying he is a celebrity as he asked those around him if they knew his net worth.

Sharing the video, Portable wrote:

“ASABA Movement!!! Fans bursting artists calling it love showing… make una see caution o!!! No kill superstars na!!!”

See the videos below:

Reactions as fans burst Portable

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the video, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

omooba_abimbola_empire:

"See your crush as he dey rush pick #200 lol . Portable to the world ."

mynameisilesanmi:

"See as you Dey beat driver untop Wetin ...the man say he wan buy fuel you Dey tap him head ...what nonsense. Go and check how other celebrities like you treat their workers ...it’s not done that way my brother ...caution your self also.

bighonney

Try dey move with your own body guard

zinny_viva25

Any city wey portable enter he must touch down their trenches

hizzy_ega:

"Last slide come dy look like say them Ambush dr zeh ."

