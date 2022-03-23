Nigerian singer Portable has joined the list of expensive jewellery owners as he recently splurged money on a neck piece

The diamond customised chain has Dr Zeh written boldly on it and this comes after the singer landed a deal with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana

While some Nigerians congratulated Portable, others could not help but question the authenticity of his latest acquisition

Nigerian singer, Portable is currently swimming in money and he recently decided to spoil himself by splurging millions on a unique diamond chain.

The music star celebrated after he bagged an endorsement deal with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

Portable acquires unique neckpiece Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shared photos and videos of his customised neck piece which has Dr Zeh written on it.

Portable could not hide his excitement as he proudly flaunted his newly acquired jewellery which sat well with others on his neck.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portbale's video

ekuapaula:

"Portable is blessed and he’s here to stay forever "

lisa.alakija:

"Happy for him. Another win for the trenches."

tr3nchkidd_:

"Diamond tester needed plsssss"

faranse__001:

"Why dem no test am with diamond tester."

cyckes_tha.hybrid:

"Is this grace or what? I don't understand o, this guy is just cashing out o. That's why some people say "school is a scam." "

cuba__.columbus:

"Why them no test am make we see if na original "

big600morgan:

"Congrats bro but Abeg make una try they use diamond tester please ooo "

Source: Legit.ng