Shatta Wale and Elfreda, his latest girlfriend, have reportedly ended their relationship after just two months of being together

The two are reported to have broken up over some misunderstanding while Shatta Wale was on a tour in the United States

The news of their breakup has come up online after Shatta Wale went on a rant over love, marriage, and women

Dancehall music star Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend, Elfreda.

According to information shared by Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, the two broke during Shatta Wale's recent tour of the United States.

Shatta Wale who had been officially single since parting ways with Michy in early 2019 announced in January that he had found a new lover.

Shatta Wale and Elfreda have reportedly broken up Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale and Elfreda's love

It turned out that the lady, identified as Elfreda, was once a friend and high school junior to Michy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The two were seen at every opportunity and they were almost always cozy and intimate. They even went on vacation with Medikal and Fella where Elfreda taught Fella swimming lessons.

Just as recent as March 10, the two were happy with Shatta Wale holding a surprise birthday party for Elfreda.

Shatta Wale's u-turn, deletes photos of Elfreda

Following the announcement of his relationship with Elfreda, Shatta Wale was always praising the lady and preaching about love.

But his love chorus changed as he took to Snapchat to rant about women not being supportive and why marriage is a scam.

Further checks on his Instagram page show the Dancehall act has deleted some of the many photos he posted recently. Elfreda's Instagram account is also not working.

Elfreda breaks up with Shatta Wale over his behaviour

With his posts on social media, it was obvious that something was not going right in his love life or relationship with Elfreda.

A message shared Sel The Bomb suggests that the two might have broken up in the last part of March.

The message dated March 20 claimed that the two split while in the US. Elfreda was said to have called it quits because she found Shatta Wale too violent and authoritative.

See screenshots of the message in the video below:

Shatta Wale's mum threatens to disgrace him

Shatta Wale’s mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah roared again over her constant issue with her son.

The mother had been dragging her son in the mud over claims, including that she has been evicted from her apartment and currently has nowhere to lay her head.

Shatta Wale’s mother also claimed that even what to eat has become a problem to her as the son is not paying any attention to her anymore

Source: Legit.ng