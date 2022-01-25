Shatta Wale has flaunted his new lover Elfreda on his Instagram page after he outed her for the first time

The Ghanaian musician and his newfound love were seen going jet skiing as they shared a beautiful kiss

Shatta Wale took the whole country by surprise after he took to social media to announce that he had found love again

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Charles Ni Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale, has hinted at spending his future with his newfound lover, Elfreda.

In a new photo post made by the Taking Over hitmaker on Instagram and sighted by Legit.ng, Shatta Wale and Elfreda were seen on their baecation at a coded location.

Photos of Shatta Wale and Elfreda. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The duo went jet skiing as they enjoyed each other's company on the surface of the waterbody.

Shatta Wale had turned to ready his lips for a kiss from his new girlfriend who was already beaming with smiles at the gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Shatta Wale captioned the post:

"Who’s that lucky girl. So happy I met you my love. The queen for my future. Zaddy is here mami...Just enjoy this beautiful life God is giving us"

See the post below:

Fans react to the photo

Many fans and followers of the Ayoo hitmaker took to the comment section to react to the photo of the SM President with his queen.

realangelaokorie came in with the comment:

"Love is a beautiful thing My G."

brian_pero asked:

"Eeiii wale mke we save date anaa."

tonight_collection_ had this to say:

"Shatta wale will make you fall in love even if you’re not ready...nso hwan ba."

Shatta Wale says he would give money to the poor on street than pay tithe

Shatta Wale indicated that he does not agree with the payment of tithe to the church when there are many people hungry on the street.

He explained that there are many people struggling to go through the day but lack money to get basic things in life, whereas the pastors are living in luxury.

According to Shatta Wale, people rush onto the street to see him when they hear that he is around, and for that, he feels obliged to give money to them.

Source: Legit.ng