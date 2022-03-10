Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, is being dragged by his mother in the media for various accusations

The mother says Shatta Wale has stopped taking care of her and now she has been evicted from her apartment and she can't pay rent

Shatta Wale has reacted to the whole saga and said he has left the matter to God and would not talk about it

Shatta Wale’s mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah, has roared again over her issue with the son. The mother has been dragging her son in the mud over claims, including that she has been evicted from her apartment and currently has nowhere to lay her head.

Shatta Wale’s mother also claimed that even what to eat has become a problem to her as the son is not paying any attention to her anymore.

A collage of Shatta Wale and mother. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Following her wild allegations, some people have accused Shatta Wale’s mother of destroying her son for hype.

However, in an interview with TV3, Madam Elsie has dispelled that and said she does not need any hype at her age.

She brought up Shatta Wale’s past against him, saying that she was sleeping with him in buses when life was tough and so she is sad that now that Shatta Wale is rich, he has turned his back on her.

Fans react to Shatta Wale’s mother’s claim

Madam Elsie’s comments have triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Shatta Wale reacts to mother's claims

Shatta Wale was said to have reacted to the mother's claims after she washed their dirty linen in public.

He was reported to have said that he would not address the matter and that he has left everything in the hands of God.

The musician said he has done what he is supposed to have done for the mother and now he is tired.

Source: Legit.ng