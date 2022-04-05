Popular Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Cuppy Otedola, has opened up on social media about praying to God for a husband

Taking to her Instagram stories, the billionaire’s daughter shared a photo of herself praying for a man at her grandmother’s newly completed church

Nigerians on social media reacted to the photo and many of them joined the young lady in prayers

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently opened up on social media about praying to God for a husband.

The celebrity disk jockey took to her Instagram stories to share some photos from her grandmother, Lady Christine Doja Otedola’s 90th birthday party and accompanied them with interesting captions.

Cuppy noted that in one of the snaps that were taken at the church, she was praying to God for a man.

See the screenshot of her post below:

DJ Cuppy prays to God for a husband. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react on social media

DJ Cuppy, who has been open about her single status, drew a lot of reactions to her post about praying to God for a husband.

Many fans joined her in prayers while some of her female fans said they were interested in marrying the billionaire’s daughter.

Read some of their reactions below:

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“From her mouth to God ears, to God's actualization..may God grant anyone with this similar prayer topic a good partner that will make them enjoy marriage n and not endure it .”

Meircollections:

“God will grant your wish and give you a perfect husband ❤.”

Lovelynenye_:

“I sha love her!!!…she’s free spirited.”

Jodextunez:

“Husband full everywhere but na you wan marry Anthony Joshua.”

Chokeonme__:

“Na your husband dey beside you with shade on his eyes.”

Kleverjarret:

“Na she never won marry we full here na pick one of us jare.”

Officialbenison:

“Una go think sey na play....this girl might be serious ooo and i am serious and available too.”

Interesting.

Nigerians commend DJ Cuppy as she performs at grandmother's 90th birthday party

DJ Cuppy has expressed joy after visiting her hometown in Epe, Lagos for her grandmother's 90th birthday party.

The entertainer took to her Instagram page to share a video of her top-notch performance and talked about how unforgettable and special the moment was.

Social media users have trooped to DJ Cuppy's comment section to talk about her performance, most of them feel she deserves a Grammy award.

Source: Legit.ng