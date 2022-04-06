Popular Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul, has now joked about her new relationship on social media

The celebrity told all those who cared to listen that she is now married on credit because her bride price has expired

The comic star then urged her husband to come and pay up and this has raised a series of funny reactions from fans

Popular Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul, has left fans amused after sharing her new relationship status on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two noted that she is now married on credit then she went ahead to explain the circumstances behind her new status.

The comic act had shared a post on how ladies who are living with men who haven’t paid their bride price should change their status to ‘married on credit’.

Helen Paul tells her husband they are now married on credit, gives reason. Photos: @itshelenpaul, @femi_bams

Helen then took to her caption to call on her husband, Bamisile, to come and pay her bride price because the one that was paid had expired. She told her man that they are officially married on credit.

In her words:

“Oya o…. @femi_bams come and pay o…. Una Ekiti money don expire o….We are now officially married on credit.

See her post below:

Internet users react to Helen's post

Helen's new ‘married on credit’ status raised a lot of funny reactions on social media. Legit.ng has gathered some of their comments below:

Xom_mie:

“Una don dey marry to pay later?”

Chinnyscollections_backuppage:

“Tell them ooo awon married on credit.”

Akpos_uk:

“Marry now, pay later....if e no work full refund.”

Princecharmy:

“Things dey happen for this social planet oh.”

Omaofficial_:

“DEM don do small thing for my head”left the group chat .”

Bakareyetty:

“That’s if he’ll eventually marry her some girls are just staying with their boyfriends because they can’t afford a house rent ‍‍.”

Ronkeyzee:

“Before we marry, you have to pay my bride price o and that’s on Period .”

Cici_nita:

“ Igbo people no Dey accept that one ooo, You gast pay ya bride price in full.”

