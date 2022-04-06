Popular Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has joined the new car gang after splurging millions on a Range Rover

The news was shared on social media by one of her friends who made sure to record a video of the actress in her new car

The video has now trended on social media, leaving fans with different interesting reactions as they speculated about Chika’s lifestyle

Popular Nigerian actress, Chika Ike, has now rewarded herself for her hard work with a brand new car.

The movie star who has been known to live a lowkey lifestyle was seen chilling inside her new automobile as a friend made a video of her.

In the clip, the friend approached the black SUV and opened the door to reveal Chika shyly covering her face as she hailed her for the achievement.

Actress Chika buys brand new car. Photos: @chikaike

Source: Instagram

The friend was heard calling the actress a shy person while vowing to post the video online. Chika was then congratulated on the acquisition of a brand new Autobiography SUV.

See the video below:

Internet users react

The news of the actress getting a new car raised different reactions online. While some people congratulated her, others speculated on how she got the car.

Read some of their comments below:

Iamladyprecious:

“She lives a low-key life no much noise.”

King_cruzz:

“Thank you Ned.”

Alexyboss:

“My state governor still funding this one. We Don give up. Na 2023 our faith dey now.”

Trustchibaby:

“She works so hard I was there watching her working so make nobody type any negative comment here oo.”

Gracie_vii.xx:

“Congratulations . I sha heard "brand new autobiogra.....".”

Onome_bae_:

“Autobiography abi ear dey pain me.”

Oluwatosin_17_:

“Hmmmmm like say you no wan post am before yimu.”

Revampthebrand:

“Her lifestyle is noiseless for me! Love me a real boss chick❤️.”

Nice one.

