Singer Davido strongly disagrees with Lai Mohammed’s recent statement about the country becoming safer for citizens

The 30BG musician reacted to Mohammed’s comment via his Instastory channel and described him with an unflattering word

Davido equally made a comment about the information minister's wristwatch with social media users wading into the matter

Nigerian singer Davido isn’t one to shy away from speaking about the problems in the country or calling out leaders when necessary.

The 30BG singer recently caught wind of a statement by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, and he reacted via his Instastory channel.

Davido takes a swipe at Lai Mohammed. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

The minister while addressing the issue of insecurity submitted that Nigeria continues to remain safer for citizens with each passing day.

Davido didn’t agree with Mohammed and he resorted to describing him with an unflattering word.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He equally suggested that the information minister has an impressive wristwatch collection.

See a screenshot below:

Davido's post generates reactions from netizens

itz__abiola50 said:

"So disrespectful."

blesskidw said:

"So you can't see the lie one the TV screen na watch you dey see."

agu_nwanyiii said:

"But why does this man intentionally tell a lie."

khingpascal said:

"The way this man talks shows that to him Nigerians are blind."

tikbus said:

"Where is the lie ? Isn’t he? The things he vomits aren’t enough to push him inside lagoon."

futu212 said:

"Omo time don reach wen all these old people go dey collect."

Davido and Chioma unfollow each other on Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma, once again caused a stir on social media.

The celebrity ex-couple have now unfollowed each other on social media and it has raised a series of interesting reactions.

This came just a few weeks after Davido and Chioma were spotted partying together in London among other loved up moves.

A social media user who reacted to the latest development between the two wrote:

"Relationship na ur mate u go block tire una never see anything better make chioma put herself for market Davido no ready at all."

Source: Legit.ng