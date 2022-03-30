Rising star Portable has been plagued with several controversies since his emergence as a street-hop artiste in the music industry

The Zazu crooner recently paid a visit back to his roots where he met with some of his ‘mothers’ to receive spiritual blessings for the journey ahead

Portable shared videos from the visit on his Instagram page and many people had different things to say

Indigenous music star Portable has been forced to return back to base following controversies that have trailed him since he emerged as an artiste.

Just hours after the singer crashed his Range Rover ride, Portable paid a visit to his ‘spiritual mothers’ in a bid to seek out their blessings.

The Zazu crooner shared videos from his visit on his Instagram page showing about four women who all identified as his mother.

An excited Portable equally described the women as his mothers and even made them super happy by sending money to their bank accounts.

One of the videos shared captured Portable on his knees as he received heartfelt prayers from one of the women.

Social media users react to Portable's video

mr_austinj said:

"How he keeps getting bigger with all happening around him is something that looks like a mystery to everyone."

tuateba said:

"God bless you for that Mother’s are special."

thecla_dzebla said:

"They even wear ashoebi for the prayer."

1600.thebush said:

"If we tell you how many MAMA Hand dey our Back you nor go wish us bad #100%rugged."

ujah_bright said:

"Forget dis guy wahala oooo i like am... Make God continue to protect am oooo nd change am tooo him too dea talk too Much. More Blessings @portablebaeby Zehhhhh."

