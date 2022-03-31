Top Nigerian singer, Davido, and his third baby mama, Chioma, have once again caused a stir on social media

The celebrity ex-couple have now unfollowed each other on social media and it has raised a series of interesting reactions

This is coming just a few weeks after Davdio and Chioma were spotted partying together in London among other loved up moves

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma’s reunion appears to have hit a rock following a new development.

It was recently noticed that both parties have now unfollowed each other on popular photo-sharing application, Instagram.

A look through Davido’s page shows that his ex-boo and mother of his son, Chioma, is no longer on his followed list.

Davido and Chioma unfollow each other on social media. Photos: @thechefchi, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the same vein, Chioma also no longer has Davido as one of the people she is following on her Instagram account.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

The news of Davido and Chioma once again yanking each other off from their followers list has raised a series of different reactions. Read some of them below:

Bobby_jeckz:

“Relationship na ur mate u go block tire una never see anything better make chioma put herself for market Davido no ready at all .”

Samueljemitalo:

“There relationship dey like Nepa. OFF and ON.”

Ekuapaula:

“Davido only want to make Chioma ‘’ lord of the rings ‘’ he think he’s the only one that can love her ??? Shift abeg .”

Sunsherry_smith:

“Them Dey use una catch cruise .”

Matete4real:

“Both of them should move on jare, they can not marry two of them get kokonut head.”

Naija_rich_kids:

“She has a boyfriend now and I guess he doesn’t like that.”

Hmm.

Davido and Chioma party hard in London club

Just a few weeks ago, Davido and Chioma were seen having a good time together at a club in London after the singer’s successful show at the O2 Arena.

Even though both parties never opened up on separating, Nigerians thought that they had rekindled their love after months of difference.

The videos from the club outing went viral on social media.

Davido sparks excitement as he sings Assurance in London

Speculations that music superstar, Davido and Chioma could get back together continued to gather momentum in the last couple of months and a new twist about it emerged.

The DMW boss was seen singing passionately to one of his popular songs dedicated to Chioma, Assurance, at what looked like the after party of his mega concert at the London O2 Arena.

Video from the interesting singing and vibing session emerged on social media and fans could not take their eyes off it as they expressed great joy in seeing Ifeanyi's parents back together.

Source: Legit.ng